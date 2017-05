New French government named

By EUOBSERVER

The French government, announced Wednesday, includes ministers from the right, left and centre – under centre-right prime minister Edouard Philippe. Jean-Yves Le Drian, the outgoing defence minister, will become Europe and foreign affairs minister. Socialist Gerard Collomb is named as interior minister, Liberal MEP Sylvie Goulard as defence minister, and centre-right Bruno Le Maire as economy minister. Centrist Francois Bayrou, key ally to president Emmanuel Macron, is made justice minister.