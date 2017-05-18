EU suggests 10-year licence for controversial weedkiller

By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission will propose a 10-year marketing licence for the world's most widely-used weedkiller, glyphosate, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Socialist and green MEPs slammed the announcement, saying that glyphosate could be a health risk. The European Crop Protection Association, the umbrella organisation for pest control companies, said the European Chemicals Agency recently found glyphosate to be safe and asked for a 15-year licence.