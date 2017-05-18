EU suggests 10-year licence for controversial weedkiller

Thursday

18th May 2017

By

The European Commission will propose a 10-year marketing licence for the world's most widely-used weedkiller, glyphosate, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Socialist and green MEPs slammed the announcement, saying that glyphosate could be a health risk. The European Crop Protection Association, the umbrella organisation for pest control companies, said the European Chemicals Agency recently found glyphosate to be safe and asked for a 15-year licence.

The European Parliament took the first step towards launching the Article 7 procedure against Hungary for backsliding on democracy. The process might lead to sanctions, but Orban is not backing down.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier urged negotiations to begin as soon as possible, while European Council chief Donald Tusk said the EU-27's red lines will be updated once talks can move on from the divorce to the future relationship.

