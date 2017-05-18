Greeks protest against new round of austerity

By EUOBSERVER

Thousands of Greeks went on strike on Wednesday, marching through Athens in protest against more austerity, a day before Greece's parliament is due to vote on reforms that would help unlock the funds from the €86 billion bailout. The measures were demanded by Greece's international creditors in exchange for disbursing the third bailout in seven years. Demonstrators expressed anger at prime minister Alexis Tsipras, who had promised to end cuts.