Ticker
Philippines cuts EU funds that 'interfere' in domestic policies
By EUOBSERVER
The government of the Philippines announced on Thursday that it will no longer accept EU funds that "may allow it to interfere with internal policies of the Philippines,” presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella told the press. One specific grant had prompted the decision, he said, without revealing which one. The EU Multiannual Indicative Programme for the Philippines amounts to €325 million for the period between 2014 and 2020.