Philippines cuts EU funds that 'interfere' in domestic policies

The government of the Philippines announced on Thursday that it will no longer accept EU funds that "may allow it to interfere with internal policies of the Philippines,” presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella told the press. One specific grant had prompted the decision, he said, without revealing which one. The EU Multiannual Indicative Programme for the Philippines amounts to €325 million for the period between 2014 and 2020.

EU and US discuss in-flight laptop ban

A meeting between US and EU officials in Brussels on possibly imposing a laptop ban on commercial flights was described by one senior Trump administration official as "robust".

