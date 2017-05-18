Ticker
EU parliament rejects changes to media services mandate
By EUOBSERVER
MEPs on Thursday opposed a proposal to re-open the European Parliament's negotiating mandate on audiovisual services reform. The liberal Alde group wanted to change the current position, saying that a controversial part of the proposal, to protect minors against immoral content, could be used to legalise state censorship in social networks and divide the EU single market. The clause could still be removed by the Council of the EU.