Thursday

18th May 2017

Ticker

EU parliament rejects changes to media services mandate

MEPs on Thursday opposed a proposal to re-open the European Parliament's negotiating mandate on audiovisual services reform. The liberal Alde group wanted to change the current position, saying that a controversial part of the proposal, to protect minors against immoral content, could be used to legalise state censorship in social networks and divide the EU single market. The clause could still be removed by the Council of the EU.

Interview

Airbnb's change of heart toward Strasbourg

The accommodation platform has begun to cooperate with the French city because it saw negative side-effects were damaging its reputation, says Alain Fontanel, Strasboug's vice-mayor.

EU and US discuss in-flight laptop ban

A meeting between US and EU officials in Brussels on possibly imposing a laptop ban on commercial flights was described by one senior Trump administration official as "robust".

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

