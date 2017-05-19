Cyprus peace talks stalled

By EUOBSERVER

The Cyprus peace talks appear to have reached a stalemate on Thursday (18 May), after meetings held by UN special envoy Espen Barthe Eide with Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci failed to make substantial progress. The two sides blamed each other, with Anastasiades accusing Turkey of lacking goodwill, and Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu describing Anastasiades' proposals for a peace deal "strange and unreasonable".