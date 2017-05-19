Ticker
Ireland might ask for EU help to offset Brexit costs
By EUOBSERVER
Ireland will likely ask the EU for specific help, such as a potential exemption from EU state aid rules, in dealing with the economic fallout from Brexit, said outgoing prime minister Enda Kenny on Thursday. The assistance would be used to mitigate a "serious disturbance" to Ireland's economy from the UK's withdrawal from the bloc. Kenny said a difficult Brexit would most adversely impact Ireland in the EU, Reuters reported.