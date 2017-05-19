MEPs decry Israeli settlers and Palestinian 'terrorism'

By EUOBSERVER

MEPs said Israel's decision in February to legalise thousands of settler homes on Palestinian land served to "undermine the two-state solution". It also condemned "acts of terrorism against Israelis, and incitement to violence," which was welcomed by pro-Israeli pressure group, the AJC Transatlantic Institute. The MEPs said in their resolution Thursday that the EU should launch a peace initiative, amid efforts by US president Donald Trump to restart peace talks.