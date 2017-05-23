Merkel's CDU consolidates lead in polls

By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives (CDU) widened their lead over the Social Democrats (SPD), according to a poll published Tuesday. CDU had 39 percent, 14 points ahead of SPD, which is led by former European Parliament president Martin Schulz. The liberal Free Democrats (FDP) are in third place for the first time with 9 percent, enough to govern together with Merkel, outlining the possibility of a more fiscally conservative government.