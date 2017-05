By EUOBSERVER

German automaker Volkswagen could be fined up to €19.7 billion by France over the Dieselgate scandal, according to Le Monde. The newspaper, which had access to a report by French anti-fraud authorities, said the sum would amount to 10% of VW's average turnover in France between 2012 and 2014, after VW made a €22.78 billion "fraudulent benefit" from selling 946,087 vehicles equipped with an emissions-cheating device.