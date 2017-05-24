US goes after Fiat Chrysler over emissions cheat

By EUOBSERVER

The US government filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, alleging that nearly 104,000 Ram pickups and Jeep Grand Cherokees, from 2014 to 2016, had software that enabled them to cheat on emissions tests. Fiat Chrysler stock sank 4.1% following the news. Meanwhile, German prosecutors searched the offices of Daimler, which produces Mercedes-Benz cars, as part of an investigation into whether the company had broken emissions rules.