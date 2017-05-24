Ticker
Pressure grows on climate impact of EU timber harvesting
By EUOBSERVER
Forest management has become a hot issue ahead of an EU environment council meeting on 19 June, with France, Austria, Sweden and Finland fighting to water down EU carbon accounting rules and to allow countries to harvest more trees for bio-energy or toilet paper without recording climate impact. FERN, a European NGO working to save forests, has appealed to France’s newly-appointed environment minister, Nicolas Hulot, for a change of course.