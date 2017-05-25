Ticker
Tusk calls for 'values, not just interests' after Trump meeting
By EUOBSERVER
"The greatest task today is the consolidation of the whole free world around values, not just interests," EU Council president Donald Tusk said after meeting US president Donald Trump together with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Thursday. "Values and principles first. This is what we, Europe and America, should be saying," Tusk added. The leaders talked about foreign policy, security, climate, and trade.