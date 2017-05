By EUOBSERVER

The UK's net migration, the amount of people entering and leaving the country, recorded a "statistically significant" decrease in 2016, to an estimated +248,000, down 84,000 from 2015, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday. The main reason was more EU citizens left the country: 117,000, up by 31,000 from 2015, whereas fewer arrived from Central and Eastern Europe: 48,000, down by 25,000. The Brexit referendum was in 2016.