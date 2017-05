By EUOBSERVER

Constantine Mitsotakis, who was Greek prime minister from 1990 to 1993, died at age 98 on Monday. He is considered a major architect of Greece's EU integration, as he was foreign minister when the country joined the European Community in 1981 and prime minister when it signed the Maastricht treaty in 1991. His son, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is the current opposition leader in Greece.