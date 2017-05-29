Monday

29th May 2017

Ticker

Organic farming talks halted by rejected compromise

By

Representatives of member states rejected a compromise text Monday on organic farming, proposed by the Maltese EU presidency. As a result, Malta has cancelled scheduled talks for Wednesday with the European Parliament. Member states and MEPs had been discussing the complex file since November 2015, which aims to increase organic production in Europe. Lobbyists from the organic sector were blamed for putting pressure on governments to reject the compromise.

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

