Tuesday

30th May 2017

Ticker

Chechen governor fends off EU leaders' criticism

By

Ramzan Kadyrov, in a social media post, told German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron not to spread “false information” about Russia’s Chechen republic. Merkel and Macron have both raised concerns over Chechnya’s LGBT population during recent meetings with Russian president Vladimir Putin following media reports that more than 100 gay men in Chechnya have been kept in secret camps and tortured and that three have been killed.

Focus

EU 'rebrands' youth corps

The European Commission proposes a €341-million budget to get unemployed people into volunteering activities or traineeships that “promote solidarity” in their own countries or abroad.

Netherlands ratifies EU-Ukraine treaty

Dutch senate approves ratification, despite a majority of referendum voters expressing opposition last year. The Netherlands should show 'reliability', one senator said.

