Chechen governor fends off EU leaders' criticism

By EUOBSERVER

Ramzan Kadyrov, in a social media post, told German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron not to spread “false information” about Russia’s Chechen republic. Merkel and Macron have both raised concerns over Chechnya’s LGBT population during recent meetings with Russian president Vladimir Putin following media reports that more than 100 gay men in Chechnya have been kept in secret camps and tortured and that three have been killed.