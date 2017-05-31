Wednesday

31st May 2017

Ticker

Panama Papers: Four EU officials put under scrutiny

EU anti-fraud office (Olaf) said Wednesday that it cross-checked 40,000 names mentioned in last year's Panama Papers against people who have worked for the EU institutions. It found seventeen matches, but only saw grounds to investigate four. These cases are still ongoing. Olaf's director-general, Giovanni Kessler, said it was good news that there were "so few cases". It was already reported that former EU commissioner Neelie Kroes was mentioned.

Focus

'Who rules the world? Riyadh vs. Bergen'

Nordic leaders have pitted their vision of greener economies, gender equality, and sustainable food and welfare against the fossil fuel world order.

MEPs grill Juncker on tax scandals

EU commission head made new concessions on tax justice, but denied responsibility for Luxembourg tax-dodging schemes when he led the country.

News in Brief

  1. Panama Papers: Four EU officials put under scrutiny
  2. Tobacco firm shows 'same commitment' on smuggling
  3. VW not yet off the hook in EU investigation
  4. EU reaches deal on financial securitisation
  5. EU financial markets agency wants more powers
  6. Confusion over US laptop ban for EU travellers
  7. Chechen governor fends off EU leaders' criticism
  8. No bond buying yet for Greece, says ECB chief

