Panama Papers: Four EU officials put under scrutiny

By EUOBSERVER

EU anti-fraud office (Olaf) said Wednesday that it cross-checked 40,000 names mentioned in last year's Panama Papers against people who have worked for the EU institutions. It found seventeen matches, but only saw grounds to investigate four. These cases are still ongoing. Olaf's director-general, Giovanni Kessler, said it was good news that there were "so few cases". It was already reported that former EU commissioner Neelie Kroes was mentioned.