VW not yet off the hook in EU investigation

By EUOBSERVER

EU anti-fraud office Olaf is still probing whether Volkswagen Group has misused EU funds or loans to build emissions-cheating software, director-general Giovanni Kessler said on Wednesday. Last January, European Investment Bank (EIB) president Werner Hoyer said it had not found "any indication" of wrongdoing, but Kessler noted that that was the EIB's "internal" inspection. "We are in charge of investigating," Kessler said, noting the case is ongoing.