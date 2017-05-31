Wednesday

31st May 2017

VW not yet off the hook in EU investigation

EU anti-fraud office Olaf is still probing whether Volkswagen Group has misused EU funds or loans to build emissions-cheating software, director-general Giovanni Kessler said on Wednesday. Last January, European Investment Bank (EIB) president Werner Hoyer said it had not found "any indication" of wrongdoing, but Kessler noted that that was the EIB's "internal" inspection. "We are in charge of investigating," Kessler said, noting the case is ongoing.

'Who rules the world? Riyadh vs. Bergen'

Nordic leaders have pitted their vision of greener economies, gender equality, and sustainable food and welfare against the fossil fuel world order.

MEPs grill Juncker on tax scandals

EU commission head made new concessions on tax justice, but denied responsibility for Luxembourg tax-dodging schemes when he led the country.

Lobbying power of sharing economy grows rapidly

The European Collaborative Economy Forum, a trade association, has recently started doing advocacy work, while Uber increased its spending on EU lobbying significantly.

