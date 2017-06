By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission agreed "in principle" on Thursday to the Italian state's recapitalisation of the Monte dei Paschi bank. The bank, which is the country's fourth largest, needs almost €9 billion to recover from a massive pile of bad debt. The commission agreed to a bailout with public money, under the condition that the bank undergoes "in-depth restructuring with the purpose of keeping its viability in the long-term".