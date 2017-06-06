Ticker
Nord Stream pipeline will strengthen Moscow, Tusk warns
By EUOBSERVER
EU council president Donald Tusk has warned in a letter to the European Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, that the planned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to bring more Russian gas to Europe would “not serve the best European interest” and leave Ukraine “at Russia’s mercy,” reports the Financial Times. The proposed pipeline under the Baltic Sea is backed by Germany, but strongly opposed by Poland and other EU member states.