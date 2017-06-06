Tuesday

6th Jun 2017

Nord Stream pipeline will strengthen Moscow, Tusk warns

EU council president Donald Tusk has warned in a letter to the European Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, that the planned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to bring more Russian gas to Europe would “not serve the best European interest” and leave Ukraine “at Russia’s mercy,” reports the Financial Times. The proposed pipeline under the Baltic Sea is backed by Germany, but strongly opposed by Poland and other EU member states.

Brits and French go to polls This WEEK

The British election will determine who will lead the UK out of the EU, while French leader Macron hopes to secure his base for more eurozone integration.

The coronation that nearly lost the crown

It is highly unlikely, but far from impossible, that prime minister Theresa May will lose Thursday's election. But the way her campaign is staggering to the finish line suggests that her honeymoon phase is over.

EU and Chinese SMEs matchmake in Brussels

While EU and Chinese political leaders discussed climate change and trade at the European Council in Brussels, hundreds of small and medium-sized enterprises from China and all across Europe participated in the EU-China SMEs Matchmaking Event at the Bozar.

