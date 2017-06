By EUOBSERVER

EU states' ambassadors agreed in Brussels on Tuesday to extend sanctions on Russia-annexed Crimea in Ukraine for a further year, the RFE/RFL news agency reported. It said foreign ministers will rubber stamp the measures, which include a ban on all types of business activity there, on 19 June. Russian special forces seized the peninsula, which hosts a Russian naval base, after a pro-Western revolution in Ukraine in mid-2014.