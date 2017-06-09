Ticker
Poland threatens EU with refugee referendum
By EUOBSERVER
Polish president Andrzej Duda said on Thursday Poland will not accept taking refugees under EU-brokered binding schemes. Poland has not taken a single refugee from Italy or Greece under an EU relocation scheme. Duda said he would likely organise a referendum on whether to take refugees if Brussels kept insisting that Poland takes them against its will. The vote could take place in autumn 2019, together with Polish general elections.