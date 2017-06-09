Friday

9th Jun 2017

Ticker

Poland threatens EU with refugee referendum

By

Polish president Andrzej Duda said on Thursday Poland will not accept taking refugees under EU-brokered binding schemes. Poland has not taken a single refugee from Italy or Greece under an EU relocation scheme. Duda said he would likely organise a referendum on whether to take refugees if Brussels kept insisting that Poland takes them against its will. The vote could take place in autumn 2019, together with Polish general elections.

French MEPs in fresh fake jobs scandal

Revelations in France are surfacing that centrist MEPs from the Democratic Movement may have unlawfully used EU parliament funds to pay assistants working for the national political party.

EU wants to fast-track the capital markets union

The European Commission says that Brexit and the loss of the City of London, the EU's main place for finance, is a reason to accelerate the integration of the bloc's financial markets.

Column / Brexit Briefing

May loses election bet

The British prime minister called the election to strengthen her grip on power ahead of Brexit talks. Her gamble could not have backfired more spectacularly.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Malta EU 2017Significant Boost in Financing for SMEs and Entrepreneurs Under New Agreement
  2. Dialogue PlatformContemporary Turkey in Conflict. Join the Book Launch & Discussion on 20 June
  3. World VisionYoung People Rise up as EU Signs Consensus for Development at EU Development Days
  4. ILGA-EuropeLGBTI Activists and Businesses Fighting Inequality Together
  5. Bank of ChinaEU and Chinese SMEs Matchmake in Brussels
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Prime Ministers Respond to Trump on Paris Agreement
  7. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceNutrition and Heart Disease: Time to Raise Our Standards
  8. European Communication SummitJoin the Go-To Event for Communications Professionals on 29 & 30 June in Brussels
  9. Malta EU 2017Landmark Agreement Reached on Capital Markets Union
  10. Nordic Council of Ministers“Show the way, Nordic Region!” Nordic Solutions to Global Challenges
  11. Dialogue PlatformGroundbreaking Decision of the UN Human Rights Committee Against Turkey. Watch the Video!
  12. UNICEFWelcomes Creation of EU Group of Friends of Children