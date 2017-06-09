Ticker
EU prosecutor office set up among 20 EU states
By EUOBSERVER
EU justice ministers on Thursday finally agreed to establish a Luxembourg-based European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) to pursue VAT fraud and the abuse of EU funds. The agreement was reached under the “enhanced co-operation” arrangements, which allow groups of member states to move ahead of others with common projects. The Netherlands, Sweden, Malta, Hungary, Poland, the UK, Ireland and Denmark will not participate in the EPPO.