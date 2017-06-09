Friday

EU prosecutor office set up among 20 EU states

By

EU justice ministers on Thursday finally agreed to establish a Luxembourg-based European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) to pursue VAT fraud and the abuse of EU funds. The agreement was reached under the “enhanced co-operation” arrangements, which allow groups of member states to move ahead of others with common projects. The Netherlands, Sweden, Malta, Hungary, Poland, the UK, Ireland and Denmark will not participate in the EPPO.

EU wants to fast-track the capital markets union

The European Commission says that Brexit and the loss of the City of London, the EU's main place for finance, is a reason to accelerate the integration of the bloc's financial markets.

Column / Brexit Briefing

May loses election bet

The British prime minister called the election to strengthen her grip on power ahead of Brexit talks. Her gamble could not have backfired more spectacularly.

May's Tories fail to secure majority

[Updated] British elections produce a hung parliament, with Conservatives failing to secure majority, while still being the largest party in the House of Commons.

Italy softens claim of NGOs colluding with smugglers

Italy's interior ministry appeared to backtrack on accusations that NGOs are colluding with people smugglers in Libya. Instead, he said the main issues were with bringing people to safe ports and their cooperation with the authorities.

