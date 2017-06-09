Friday

9th Jun 2017

Ticker

British PM announces deal with Unionist party

By

UK prime minister Theresa May announced Friday (9 June) that her Conservative party will join together with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of Northern Ireland. The move was required to give the Conservatives a majority in parliament following an unexpectedly poor result for the party in Thursday's election. May said the two parties (Conservatives and DUP) will channel their energies "towards a successful Brexit deal that works for everyone".

Anti-EU rhetoric props up Czech election race

The recent decision to stop taking asylum seekers is the latest sign of growing euroscepticism ahead of elections in October, with billionaire Andrej Babis as favourite.

EU leaders closing in on May

From warning about a delay for Brexit talks to calls for resignation, EU political leaders are putting pressure on the British prime minister.

Four MEPs elected in UK, one loses by 21 votes

Two Conservative and two Labour members will leave the European Parliament for the House of Commons. The chair of the committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection is now open.

French MEPs in fresh fake jobs scandal

Revelations in France are surfacing that centrist MEPs from the Democratic Movement may have unlawfully used EU parliament funds to pay assistants working for the national political party.

