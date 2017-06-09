British PM announces deal with Unionist party

By EUOBSERVER

UK prime minister Theresa May announced Friday (9 June) that her Conservative party will join together with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of Northern Ireland. The move was required to give the Conservatives a majority in parliament following an unexpectedly poor result for the party in Thursday's election. May said the two parties (Conservatives and DUP) will channel their energies "towards a successful Brexit deal that works for everyone".