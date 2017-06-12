Monday

12th Jun 2017

Ticker

Italy's Five Star Movement faces setback in local elections

By

Exit polls indicate candidates from Italy's anti-euro 5-Star Movement did poorly in the Italian mayoral races on Sunday, in Parma, Verona, Palermo, L'Aquila, Catanzaro, Lecce and even in Genoa, the home of the movement's founder, Beppe Grillo. The movement took power in Rome last year, but the latest election results could indicate that it is losing steam like other anti-establishment parties across Europe. Final results are expected on Monday.

Macron looking for a parliament majority

The new French president's party is expected to come ahead in the first round of the legislative elections on Sunday and win a large majority in the run-off.

May clings to power with Irish unionists

May announced the formation of a minority government with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party. She might not be in power for too long, and the clock keeps ticking for Brexit negotiations.

