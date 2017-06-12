Italy's Five Star Movement faces setback in local elections

By EUOBSERVER

Exit polls indicate candidates from Italy's anti-euro 5-Star Movement did poorly in the Italian mayoral races on Sunday, in Parma, Verona, Palermo, L'Aquila, Catanzaro, Lecce and even in Genoa, the home of the movement's founder, Beppe Grillo. The movement took power in Rome last year, but the latest election results could indicate that it is losing steam like other anti-establishment parties across Europe. Final results are expected on Monday.