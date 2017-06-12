Centre-right coalition set to win Kosovo elections

By EUOBSERVER

A centre-right coalition, led by former rebel commander Ramush Haradinaj, appears to have won Sunday's parliamentary election in Kosovo, exit polls show. The leftist anti-corruption party Vetevendosje is poised to come second. Officials said voter turnout, at 41.5 percent, was the lowest level recorded since Kosovo gained independence in 2008. Haradinaj's victory could complicate relations with Serbia, which has issued an international arrest warrant against him for alleged war crimes.