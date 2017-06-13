Ticker
Former Danish PM: No deal on Brexit 'worst possible outcome'
By EUOBSERVER
"No deal is the worst possible outcome for the United Kingdom and for Denmark," former Danish PM Anders Fogh Rasmussen told a Brexit conference in Copenhagen on Tuesday. "The impact and disruption caused by no-deal would harm Denmark and should be avoided." Negotiations should begin fast and "push past the divorce to begin constructing a new partnership for mutual benefit," he said. The UK is Denmark's fourth largest trading partner.