Hungary passes controversial NGO law

Hungary’s parliament passed the government's new controversial legislation on NGOs on Tuesday. The law forces civil society groups that receive foreign funding to register separately, risk closure if they refuse, and be labelled “foreign-funded” in every public appearance. The move is seen as targeting Hungarian-US billionaire George Soros, whose Open Society Foundations fund several NGOs, and was met with serious criticism from human rights organisations, the UN, and the EU.