By EUOBSERVER

Some 2,865 Britons became German in 2016, 2,200 more than the previous year. The 360.6-percent increased "suggests some link with the Brexit issue," the German statistical office said on Tuesday. Overall, naturalisation increased by 2.9 percent in Germany compared to last year, with Turkey (16,290; -17.3%) and Poland (+11.3%) being the main countries of origin of the new German citizens, ahead of Ukraine, Kosovo and Romania.