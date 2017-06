By EUOBSERVER

Serbia is set to have its first female and openly gay prime minister. Ana Brnabic was nominated on Thursday as prime minister by Serbia's president, Aleksandar Vucic. Serbia is a deeply conservative Balkan state where many, according to polls, view homosexuality as an illness. Brnabic, who entered politics only last year, was described by Serbia's president as “hard-working, [with] professional and personal qualities”.