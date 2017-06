By EUOBSERVER

Helmut Kohl, who was German chancellor from 1982 to 1998 and supervised the German reunification after the fall of the Berlin wall, died on Friday, aged 87. European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said that Kohl "built bridges to the West and to the East" and "never ceased to design better plans for the future of Europe". Kohl was "a great European" without whom "there would be no euro".