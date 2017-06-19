Monday

19th Jun 2017

Ticker

Greece vetoes EU criticism of Chinese human rights

By

Greece refused on Sunday to endorse a joint EU statement that criticised human rights in China. A Greek foreign ministry official said Athens blocked the statement, due to be submitted to the UN’s human rights council in Geneva last Thursday, calling it "unconstructive criticism of China". Brussels has welcomed Beijing as an ally against US president Donald Trump, in the wider fight against climate change and trade protectionism.

Brexit talks begin amid uncertainty

As Brexit negotiations start today with the first EU member ever to leave the bloc, the level of uncertainty on what comes next remains as high as on Brexit referendum day almost one year ago.

Agenda

EU summit and Brexit This WEEK

Security and defence, along with Brexit and migration, are among the big issues to be discussed as leaders from all 28 EU states converge in Brussels for meetings and a summit.

Interview

EU visa waiver unlikely to import Ukraine crime

Visa-free travel, which began last week, unlikely to prompt a Ukrainian crime wave, an EU police expert has said, but Ukraine itself is seeing increases in lawlessness.

Analysis

Hard days ahead for Serbia's gay PM

Nomination of Brnabic as Serbia's first gay prime minister linked to party politics and pinkwashing rather than civil rights.

Analysis

Macron faces challenges after foretold victory

French president is expected to win a three-fifths majority in parliament on Sunday, but he will have to manage an unruly group of MPs in a socially unstable country.

News in Brief

  1. Forest fires in Portugal have killed at least 62, authorities say
  2. Greece vetoes EU criticism of Chinese human rights
  3. EU planning ceremony to honour Helmut Kohl
  4. Former German chancellor Kohl dies at 87
  5. EU closes deficit procedures for Portugal and Croatia
  6. Spanish tax fraud tops €26 billion
  7. Google faces possible €1 billion EU fine
  8. Serbia appoints first female and gay PM

