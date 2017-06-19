Ticker
Greece vetoes EU criticism of Chinese human rights
By EUOBSERVER
Greece refused on Sunday to endorse a joint EU statement that criticised human rights in China. A Greek foreign ministry official said Athens blocked the statement, due to be submitted to the UN’s human rights council in Geneva last Thursday, calling it "unconstructive criticism of China". Brussels has welcomed Beijing as an ally against US president Donald Trump, in the wider fight against climate change and trade protectionism.