EU extends Russia sanctions on Crimea

By EUOBSERVER

EU countries extended the duration of their business sanctions on Russian-occupied Crimea until June 2018 on Tuesday. The measures forbid imports and exports, investments, tourism, and provision of other services. The EU also said it would "fully implement its non-recognition policy" of Russia's annexation of the Ukrainian territory. Russian special forces snatched Crimea in 2014. The EU, US, and UN did not recognise its subsequent referendum on joining Russia.