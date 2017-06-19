Monday

19th Jun 2017

Ticker

EU extends Russia sanctions on Crimea

By

EU countries extended the duration of their business sanctions on Russian-occupied Crimea until June 2018 on Tuesday. The measures forbid imports and exports, investments, tourism, and provision of other services. The EU also said it would "fully implement its non-recognition policy" of Russia's annexation of the Ukrainian territory. Russian special forces snatched Crimea in 2014. The EU, US, and UN did not recognise its subsequent referendum on joining Russia.

Brexit talks begin amid uncertainty

As Brexit negotiations start today with the first EU member ever to leave the bloc, the level of uncertainty on what comes next remains as high as on Brexit referendum day almost one year ago.

Agenda

EU summit and Brexit This WEEK

Security and defence, along with Brexit and migration, are among the big issues to be discussed as leaders from all 28 EU states converge in Brussels for meetings and a summit.

Interview

EU visa waiver unlikely to import Ukraine crime

Visa-free travel, which began last week, unlikely to prompt a Ukrainian crime wave, an EU police expert has said, but Ukraine itself is seeing increases in lawlessness.

Analysis

Hard days ahead for Serbia's gay PM

The nomination of Brnabic as Serbia's first gay prime minister is linked to party politics and pinkwashing rather than civil rights.

Analysis

Macron faces challenges after foretold victory

French president is expected to win a three-fifths majority in parliament on Sunday, but he will have to manage an unruly group of MPs in a socially unstable country.

