Ticker
Hungary's Orban: No chance of EU-wide migration policy
By EUOBSERVER
Hungary's PM, Viktor Orban, said Monday in Warsaw that he sees no chance of a single European migration policy. His comments came at a meeting, ahead of the EU summit on Thursday, between prime ministers of Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. Orban said he opposes the single EU migration policy to defend his country's identity, noting: "We would like to preserve what we are today."