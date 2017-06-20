Tuesday

20th Jun 2017

Hungary's Orban: No chance of EU-wide migration policy

By

Hungary's PM, Viktor Orban, said Monday in Warsaw that he sees no chance of a single European migration policy. His comments came at a meeting, ahead of the EU summit on Thursday, between prime ministers of Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. Orban said he opposes the single EU migration policy to defend his country's identity, noting: "We would like to preserve what we are today."

UK agrees to EU conditions on Brexit talks

In their first meeting, the EU's Michel Barnier and Brexit minister David Davis agreed that talks on future relations will start only when "sufficient progress" has been made on divorce proceedings.

EU steps up global counter-terrorism drive

EU foreign ministers vowed to increase the number of projects and financial support in different parts of the world ahead of an EU summit in Brussels, where leaders will focus on security and defence.

Row between EU ministers halts e-book tax rate

A bill to reduce VAT rates on e-books and e-publications has become the latest victim of a row between the Czech Republic and its partners over its own plan to collect VAT.

MEPs to grill youngest ever EU commissioner

Mariya Gabriel, a Bulgarian MEP, is designated to take up the EU commission's digital affairs portfolio, although she has little experience with that file.

