By EUOBSERVER

More than 120 migrants, mainly Sudanese, died in a shipwreck off the Libyan coast last weekend, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Monday. Their boat sunk after Libyan traffickers stole the motor, an IOM spokesman said, adding that these actions are "something which has happened a few times recently". More than 65,000 people have crossed the Mediterranean to Europe this year, with at least 1,828 people having died.