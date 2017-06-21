Wednesday

Ticker

EU commission presents plan to enhance tax transparency

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed new transparency rules for intermediaries after mounting pressure from media leaks, such as the Panama Papers. Intermediaries - tax advisers, accountants, banks and lawyers - design and promote tax planning schemes for their clients. If approved, as of January 2019 EU countries will automatically exchange information on tax planning schemes through a centralised database to block harmful arrangements.

