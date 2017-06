By EUOBSERVER

Leaders of the EU institutions, as well as German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron, will speak at a ceremony to honour former German chancellor Helmut Kohl, who died on 16 June, age 87. Kohl, as chancellor, pushed for Germany to adopt the euro. Former US president Bill Clinton will also speak at the ceremony, which will be held on 1 July at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.