UK lacks support of EU countries in UN vote
By EUOBSERVER
The United Nations' General Assembly on Thursday referred Mauritius' claim that Britain illegally maintains sovereignty of the Chagos archipelago in the Indian Ocean to the International Court of Justice. Cyprus voted in favour of the referral and 22 EU nations, including Germany, France and Italy, abstained. Only Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary and Lithuania supported Britain. The loss for the UK comes as the country begins negotiations to leave the EU.