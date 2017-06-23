Friday

23rd Jun 2017

Ticker

UK lacks support of EU countries in UN vote

The United Nations' General Assembly on Thursday referred Mauritius' claim that Britain illegally maintains sovereignty of the Chagos archipelago in the Indian Ocean to the International Court of Justice. Cyprus voted in favour of the referral and 22 EU nations, including Germany, France and Italy, abstained. Only Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary and Lithuania supported Britain. The loss for the UK comes as the country begins negotiations to leave the EU.

EU extends sanctions on Russia

German chancellor Angela Merkel said that Russia hadn't done enough to implement the so-called Minsk peace process, a condition for lifting the sanctions.

Focus

UK's universities set 'Brexit wish list'

British academics want to guarantee residency and work rights for their EU staff, as well as "enhanced mobility opportunities" for UK and EU students, mostly by keeping British participation in EU funding programs.

News in Brief

  2. Spain to command anti-smuggler Mediterranean force
  3. Estonia confirms opposition to Nord Stream 2 pipeline
  4. Ireland and Denmark outside EU military plan
  5. EU leaders renew vows to uphold Paris climate deal
  6. US issues warrant for VW managers, German media say
  7. EU extends sanctions against Russia
  8. Merkel denies Franco-German deal on EU agencies

