Berlusconi's party sees comeback in Italian local votes

By EUOBSERVER

Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party and the Northern League did well in mayoral elections in 110 municipalities on Sunday, according to exit polls, whereas the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement performed very badly. The vote is an important test ahead of national elections due to take place in the next nine months. "We have clearly lost these elections," said lower house leader Ettore Rosato from Italy's ruling PD party.