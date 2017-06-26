Ticker
Merkel on collision course with US at G20 summit
By EUOBSERVER
Germany signalled that climate change, free trade and migration management are key themes when it hosts next week's G20 summit in Hamburg. The agenda will likely pit German chancellor Angela Merkel against US president Donald Trump, who rejected the Paris climate agreement. It will also be the first time Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin meet as world leaders. The G20 countries make up around two-thirds of the world’s population.