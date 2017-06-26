Seasoned finance minister takes over Dutch coalition talks

By EUOBSERVER

Former Dutch politician Gerrit Zalm has been announced on Monday, the 103rd day since the elections, as the new intermediary to steer coalition talks between four political parties. The parties are Zalm's centre-right Liberals, the centre-right Christian Democrats, centrist D66, and the orthodox Christian Union. The experienced Zalm had been finance minister of the Netherlands almost continuously from 1994 to 2007, overseeing the introduction of the euro.