Scottish first minister puts second referendum on hold

By EUOBSERVER

First minister Nicola Sturgeon, speaking on Tuesday at Scotland's parliament in Holyrood, confirmed that the Scottish government has put plans on hold for a second referendum on independence from the UK. The last vote took place in 2014, with 55.3% of voters rejecting a separation. Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), said Scots should have a choice on the country's future at the end of Brexit negotiations.