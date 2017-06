By EUOBSERVER

Ukraine was hit hard in a global ransomware attack on Tuesday, affecting its international airport, the old Chernobyl nuclear plant and closing ATMs in Kiev. Spreading fast, global shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk and the world's biggest advertising agency, WPP Group, were hit, as well as Russia's biggest oil company, Deutsche Post and many others. It was unclear who was behind this cyberattack, which has been named Petya.