Ticker
EU extended Russia sanctions until 2018
By EUOBSERVER
Economic sanctions against Russia, introduced in 2014 in response to Russia's actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine, were prolonged on Wednesday by the EU Council for another six month until 31 January 2018. The sanctions include limiting acces for large Russian state-owned financial institutions to EU capital markets, limitations on Russian energy and defence companies, and curtailing Russian access to sensitive technologies used for oil production and exploration.