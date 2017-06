By EUOBSERVER

The German social democrat (SDP) chancellor candidate, Martin Schulz, called for the ban of a political rally by the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Germany. Erdogan plans to hold the rally next week when he attends the G20 summit in Hamburg. Schulz told Bild newspaper Wednesday that it should be banned due to Erdogan’s authoritarian rule and because he should not bring internal Turkish political conflicts to Germany.