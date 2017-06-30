Macedonia's special prosecutor indicts former PM

By EUOBSERVER

Macedonia’s special prosecutor charged 94 people in connection with an illegal wiretapping scandal that led to the fall of the previous government, prosecutor Katica Janeva announced Thursday. Those charged include former prime minister Nikola Gruevski and high-ranking officials, local media reported. Gruevski dismissed the case as “political prosecution”. The prosecutor’s office was established under EU-sponsored talks in 2015, to diffuse the political stalemate in the wake of the wiretapping scandal.