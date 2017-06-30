Friday

30th Jun 2017

Macedonia's special prosecutor indicts former PM

Macedonia’s special prosecutor charged 94 people in connection with an illegal wiretapping scandal that led to the fall of the previous government, prosecutor Katica Janeva announced Thursday. Those charged include former prime minister Nikola Gruevski and high-ranking officials, local media reported. Gruevski dismissed the case as “political prosecution”. The prosecutor’s office was established under EU-sponsored talks in 2015, to diffuse the political stalemate in the wake of the wiretapping scandal.

Croatia ignores ruling on Slovenia border dispute

A bitter dispute over land and sea borders between Croatia and Slovenia appears to remain unresolved following Zagreb's refusal to recognise a verdict by an international court in The Hague.

British firms will 'beg' for EU court

Koen Lenaerts, the president of the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, said British firms will want the court to enforce their rights post-Brexit.

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

