Monday

3rd Jul 2017

Ticker

France's state of emergency to be lifted in autumn

By

The state of emergency that was introduced in France after the Paris attacks in November 2015 will be lifted "in the autumn", French president Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday. In the meantime, he wants a new anti-terror bill to be adopted in order to introduce some emergency measures into the law. The measures will "explicitly target terrorists, and not other French people," Macron told MPs and senators gathered in Versailles.

EU and Japan closing in on a trade deal

The EU and Japan edge closer to securing a free trade deal on Thursday, ahead of the G20 summit at the end of the week where US protectionism will be an issue.

Italy imposing new rules on NGO sea rescues

Italy is set to unveil a "code of conduct" for NGOs, while interior ministers from all 28 EU states meet later this week to discuss rescue operations in the Mediterranean.

Agenda

G20 talks climate in Hamburg This WEEK

A new climate deal and US-Russia relations will dominate a G20 summit in Germany this week, as Estonia takes over the EU presidency.

UK leaves fishing convention amid Brexit talks

The UK announced it would leave the London fisheries convention, which allows mutual fishing close to the coast, arguing that it is taking back control of its waters. But Brussels warns: Brexit talks will decide that.

