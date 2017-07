By EUOBSERVER

European Council president Donald Tusk will miss a hearing on Wednesday in Poland, as part of the investigation into the 2010 Smolensk plane crash that killed former Polish president Lech Kaczynski and 95 others. Tusk, who was prime minister at the time, was called to testify as a witness, but will not attend due to his EU obligations. The prosecutor said he would set a new date, local media reported.