By EUOBSERVER

France was allowed to fine Uber for its UberPop service in 2016, said advocate general of the EU Court of Justice on Tuesday. "Member states may prohibit and punish the illegal exercise of a transport activity, such as UberPop, without having to notify the [European] Commission," he said in a press release. Uber had complained that France had not notified the commission. The court usually takes the advocate general's advice.